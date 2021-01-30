Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.10-4.20 EPS.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 210,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

