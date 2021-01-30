Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Buys 118 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $318.12. The stock had a trading volume of 807,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

