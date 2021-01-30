Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.