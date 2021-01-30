Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $29.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a 200 day moving average of $415.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

