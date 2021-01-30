Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $21.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,098.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,162.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,042.28. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.