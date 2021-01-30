Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $84.09. 1,138,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,149. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.