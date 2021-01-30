Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.8% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. 2,364,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

