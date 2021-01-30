Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 299.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 258,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

