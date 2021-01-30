Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 323.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $11.03 on Friday, reaching $280.07. 1,163,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,381. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.37.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

