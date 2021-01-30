KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

