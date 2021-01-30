KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.66 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00849636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.62 or 0.04193737 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018055 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.