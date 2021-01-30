L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. L Brands reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,803,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 145.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 436,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,090. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

