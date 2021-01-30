Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LADR. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,070 shares of company stock worth $3,674,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

