LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

