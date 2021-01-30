Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.