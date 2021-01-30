Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.95 EPS.

LRCX stock opened at $483.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.68 and a 200-day moving average of $406.48. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $477.15.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

