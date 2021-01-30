Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

