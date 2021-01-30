Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $10.72. Landec shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 79,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

The stock has a market cap of $312.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

