Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $58,792,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

