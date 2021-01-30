LATOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $13.24 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $77,608.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00863863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04195922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018040 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

