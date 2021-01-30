Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

LSCC stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,888 shares of company stock valued at $122,495. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 552,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

