Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.77. 9,682 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

