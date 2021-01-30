LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 340 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

