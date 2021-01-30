Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $877.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.72 million and the lowest is $828.63 million. Lennox International posted sales of $885.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

LII traded down $9.75 on Monday, hitting $275.49. 246,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,147. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

