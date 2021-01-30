Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541,419.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and $541,419.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

