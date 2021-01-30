Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.46.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at C$83.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.75. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$99.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.