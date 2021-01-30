Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $101,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $125.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.