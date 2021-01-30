Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

