Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 142.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

