Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $181.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

