Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE:BP opened at $22.22 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

