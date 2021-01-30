Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562,565 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,868.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

