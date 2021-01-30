Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,629,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

