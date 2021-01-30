Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €214.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €229.79 ($270.34).

LIN opened at €202.00 ($237.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €211.90 and a 200-day moving average of €208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Linde plc has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

