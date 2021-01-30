Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day moving average of $247.68. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

