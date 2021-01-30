Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

