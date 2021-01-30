Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. 1,164,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,157. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

