Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $224.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

LFUS opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 3,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $700,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,482 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,691.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

