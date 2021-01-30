Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $279.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.45. 2,924,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,422. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

