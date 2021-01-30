Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 431.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,622. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

