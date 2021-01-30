LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LIXIL stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

