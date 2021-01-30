Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

