Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $334.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $321.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

