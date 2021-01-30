Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 122.5% in January

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,973. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.