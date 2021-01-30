Lonza Group Ltd to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

