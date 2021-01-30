Lorne Allan Torhjelm Sells 270,000 Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,350.

CVE:PML opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.27 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price target on the stock.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

