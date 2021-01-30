Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 439,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 147,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

