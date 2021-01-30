Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 3,982,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,793,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,528,000.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

