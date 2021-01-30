LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €560.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €530.13 ($623.68).

Shares of MC stock opened at €498.30 ($586.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €506.10 and a 200-day moving average of €442.69. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

