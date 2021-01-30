Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Achieves $2.86 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $128,050.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.